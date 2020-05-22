Lawmakers expressed disbelief and outrage at the mistake-ridden data on nursing home cases and COVID-19 deaths issued by the Department of Health this week and then quietly fixed without explanation.

Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, said he is calling upon committee chairwomen who run Senate oversight of the department to hold a hearing and press the agency for answers.

One of them, Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County, chair of the Senate Aging and Youth Committee, said she was interested and would talk to colleagues.

"We are dismayed by the data miscalculations coming out of the nursing homes and long-term care facilities," said a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, who intends to talk to the House chairman with oversight about the possibility of a hearing on inaccurate data.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R--York County, has asked the inspector general for U.S Health and Human Services to investigate Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's handling of coronavirus in nursing homes, which accounted for almost 68% of COVID-19 deaths statewide.

Nate Wardle, a Health Department spokesman, said faulting the agency for mistakes in data is "inaccurate." Long-term care facilities were supposed to report the data and in some cases their information was incomplete or not submitted at all. So the department used its electronic surveillance disease system to fill in the gaps. "We are constantly working to make sure the data we provide is accurate," Wardle said.

That response from the agency "is unacceptable," Martin said.

"Buck up and take responsibility," he said.

The long-sought nursing home data was released Tuesday. Spotlight PA, a news partner of The Caucus and LNP, reported that without any notation or acknowledgment, key data had changed over the next two days. A disclaimer concerning the accuracy was posted by the Department of Health Friday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

An analysis by The Caucus found 16 homes with discrepancies between the original data and the update. Kirkland Village, in Northampton, was originally reported to have 44 resident cases, 10 employee cases and six deaths. The new data includes nothing from that home.

Elizabethtown Healthcare and Rehab Center, in Lancaster, was originally reported to have 36 cases and less than five employee cases and deaths. New data includes nothing from them.

Until Wednesday, the state reported the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania had 20 deaths while Saunders House in Montgomery County had 32. By Thursday, state data showed no deaths at either facility. By Friday the number of deaths for the Jewish Home was "not available" and Saunders was listed between 1 and 4.

Sen. Bob Mensch, the Senate Republican Caucus Chairman who also serves on the Aging and Human Resources Committees, said this week's data debacle "calls into question any data they give us.

"My personal opinion is they have been providing inaccurate information and wrong information all along," said Mensch, who represents parts of Berks, Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Related articles