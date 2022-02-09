Legislative leaders withdrew a witness after attorneys alleged plagiarism in his report in the continuing Commonwealth Court battle over Pennsylvania’s funding for public kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

Mark Ornstein appeared before Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer to begin the 11th week of testimony in a trial to allocate more money to disadvantaged Pennsylvania school districts.

The School District of Lancaster and five other school districts, who filed the lawsuit, called their final witness Jan. 26. Attorneys for the legislative leaders targeted in this case expect to call their final witness next week, while the school districts’ attorneys plan to refute their opponents’ arguments after the President’s day holiday.

Ornstein was slated to testify Monday on the use of standardized test scores and the impact of class sizes and other interventions on student learning. However, petitioner attorney Dan Cantor of O’Melveny highlighted portions of his expert report that copied text from another source without citations.

Defense attorneys initially argued that Ornstein should still be allowed to testify as an expert but settled on withdrawing him completely, which ended that day’s court session early.

Last week the governor and secretary of education – lead defendants in the trial – called to the stand Benjamin Hanft, chief of the state Department of Education Division of Subsidy Administration. He discussed the formula and calculations involved in determining basic education payments to districts.

The school districts’ last witness, Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello, painted a grim picture of leading a poorly funded urban school district. His testimony highlighted many of the same issues – building maintenance, overcrowded classrooms and curriculum cuts to name a few – that other superintendents, including Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau have cited.

The trial continues this week with testimony from Maruice Flurie, former CEO of Commonwealth Charter Academy, a Pennsylvania cyber charter school.

To follow along with the trial, visit https://www.fundourschoolspa.org/.