It’s October, and that means “Legends of Lancaster” is back. This exclusive LancasterOnline video series goes in-depth into the lore and legends of Lancaster County. These mini-documentaries touch on everything from intriguing history, to colorful myths, to various tall tales that have been passed down through generations.

In this episode of “Legends of Lancaster”, videographer Tyler Huber takes us to the Lancaster-Lebanon border to explore the legendary tale of the Eternal Hunter. The woods of this region are said to be haunted by the spirit of a crazed ironmaster and his pack of hunting hounds.

Have a local legend story you’d like us to look into? Email thuber@lnpnews.com to submit your ideas.

