With a crowd of nearly 350 people in attendance, Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce celebrated a prestigious milestone — its 100th anniversary — Thursday night at the Lancaster Convention Center.

“For the community, it really speaks volumes for the vibrancy and just the determination and hardworking spirit we have in northern Lancaster County,” Liz Ackerman, the chamber’s executive director said. “The fact that a chamber of commerce started in Ephrata in 1922 has been able to be in the community for 100 years, to grow and thrive and to embrace all of Northern Lancaster County, and to be to a point now where our members are coming from all over Lancaster County and Berks. ... It really speaks to the business environment that we have in northern Lancaster County and how impactful it is.”

The crowd, including representatives from organization member Ephrata National Bank (one of its oldest), Ephrata Area school board member Phil Eby and Cocalico School District Superintendent Ella Musser, heard words of wisdom after dinner from legendary NFL coaching great Dick Vermeil, the keynote speaker.

In 1980, Vermeil took the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl. This past summer, he was honored with professional football’s highest honor, enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His path there is legendary. Vermeil left football after the strike-shortened year in 1982 to become a broadcaster. He returned in 1997. Two years later, he would lead the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl win.

Mike Reynolds, president of the Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce and the general manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers, didn’t introduce Vermeil. But Reynolds did get a lot of laughs when, in jest, he let the audience know during opening remarks the legendary coach wasn’t the only one in the room with a championship ring on his finger. He then showed off the one he wears from the 2022 Barnstormers championship.

Vermeil’s words captured the crowd as he spoke about the “Seven Common Sense Principles of Leadership.” The first of those was that you have to like people. The last principle comprised values he gained long before his coaching days, from his parents and grandparents: having integrity; being sincere, believable and trustworthy.

He also spoke to LNP exclusively about his path the hall of fame — never speaking of himself first — the Eagles job, what the players and coaches he worked with meant to him, and especially how legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden influenced his career.

“His philosophy,” Vermeil said of Wooden, was “when you are really young, you haven’t developed a philosophy yet. You are gaining new experiences. You are maturing, gaining wisdom. But here you are talking to a guy who is loaded with wisdom and experiences.

“Coaching is coaching. Leading is leading. So I Invested time in him,” Vermeil added. “I would bring him to talk to my coaching staff and watch him run practices. It really helped me in a lot of ways, and no one did it better than him. He proved that. He really positively influenced me and gave me foundations to think.”