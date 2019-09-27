The legal age to buy tobacco and vapes in Pennsylvania would rise from 18 to 21 under a proposal the state Senate approved 43-6 Wednesday.

Lancaster County Senators Scott Martin and Ryan Aument were among the majority voting in favor of Senate Bill 473.

Gov. Tom Wolf favors the bill, according to his spokesman.

The bill has not yet gotten a floor vote in the state House, which last year voted overwhelmingly in favor of prohibiting sales of e-cigarettes and related items to people under age 18.

The House has not voted on the Senate bill to raise the age to 21, but Mike Straub, press secretary for Republican House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, said in an email that Cutler supports “efforts to increase protections for young people from the dangers of tobacco use.”

He said Cutler is open to increasing the age on tobacco to 21, but believes there should be an exemption for members of the military.

The committee process will evaluate the bill and determine the next step, he wrote, noting that House Bill 1823 is similar to the bill passed by the Senate.

The American Lung Association supports the proposal.

“We know that about 95% of smokers try their first cigarette before age 21, and many tobacco users transition from experimenting to regular tobacco use between the ages of 18 and 21,” said Sarah Lawver, the organization's Pennsylvania director of advocacy.

She also said the association is “really excited” that the bill includes e-cigarettes.

According to the association, 18 states have raised the tobacco sale age to 21, including Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.