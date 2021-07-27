New Danville firefighters thought they were being sent to handle a house fire in Pequea Township on Sunday, only to discover the home was actually flooded with poison gas, according to a report by WGAL.

The incident was unlike anything Tim Kuntz, a New Danville firefighter with 41 years of experience, had ever seen, he told WGAL.

"It kind of looked like a Hollywood movie because steps, steps, disappeared into nothing," Kuntz said.

The gas was emanating from a reaction involving pool chemicals in the basement of a home in the 2000 block of New Danville Pike.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to the residence for what was originally reported as a structure fire, only to realize that what appeared to be smoke was actually a chemical cloud, the New Danville Fire Company said in a Facebook post.

The cloud was poison chlorine gas, “just like they used in World War I,” Kuntz told WGAL. The reaction was caused by a mixture of leftover chlorine tabs, algaecide and pool cleaner left in a bucket after the residents had taken their pool down because of a leak three weeks earlier.

A hazmat team was called in to remove the chemicals, the fire company said. The chemicals were then left smoldering in a metal drum, WGAL said.

Carmen Diaz, the home’s resident, told WGAL she was unaware the chemicals could combust when mixed together.

Crews remained on the scene for three hours before the incident was cleared, the fire company said.

The building’s occupants had evacuated by the time firefighters had arrived.

Firefighters from Conestoga, Lancaster Township, Willow Street and West Willow and Lancaster EMS also assisted, the fire company said.