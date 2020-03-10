The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lebanon and its clinic in Willow Street are performing health screenings outside their facilities before letting visitors in.
At the Lebanon VA Medical Center, all of its traffic is being sent through the South Lincoln Avenue entrance, where Veterans Affairs police and employees are asking all wishing to enter the facility questions about whether they have a fever and flu-like symptoms, if they’ve traveled to an area with widespread cases of COVID-19, and if they’ve been in close contact with someone confirmed to have the virus, according to a Lebanon VA news release.
There have been no cases of COVID-19 and the Lebanon VA facility. All VA hospitals are following this protocol out of an abundance of caution, as five cases of coronavirus cases have been reported at VA hospitals across the country.