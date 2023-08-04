As Cedar Crest FFA Parliamentarian Bradyn Aurentz attempted to carefully follow the red line on the driving simulator display, the device’s sales manager explained that all Aurentz was managing to accomplish through manual steering amounted to turning doughnuts in the field.

Aurentz switched the device to its auto steer mode, and GPS assist kicked in, allowing him to easily stay within two blue lines marking the edges of the field path he was seeking to follow.

“It gives a better idea of what it’s like to be out there,” Aurentz said, explaining that the Raven RS-1 Demo Education Simulator will allow Cedar Crest FFA students to train on the same system that farmers use to steer their equipment and precisely apply chemicals, seeds and fertilizer.

Lebanon County’s Cedar Crest FFA chapter is among 11 nationwide that will receive a Raven RS-1 Demo Education Simulator donated from CNH Industrial, which is the parent company of both Raven Technologies and New Holland Agriculture. Raven provides the technology for New Holland farm equipment.

Messick’s Equipment in Rapho Township acts as the vendor and hosted a group of Cedar Crest FFA members and Pennsylvania FFA state officers on Friday to preview simulator operations and tour the Messick’s facility.

In the field, the parts of the driving simulator would be split between the cab of a tractor or combine, a unit on the roof, and a unit under the vehicle so that a farmer can utilize GPS-assisted auto steer and monitor the dispersal of chemicals, seeds and fertilizer.

The donated simulators are tabletop units that feature a display screen that connects to the GPS unit and other sensors, which means students can see how all those parts connect while working on a compact unit that could easily fit on a shop table.

The auto steer function allows farmers to combat operator fatigue and easily drive in perfectly straight lines. Doing so enables farmers to lessen the economic and environmental impact of materials applied to fields and minimize any overuse.

Ben Sheldon, independent sales manager for Raven Technologies, explained that the high-end unit going to the Cedar Crest FFA is listed at approximately $23,000. Sheldon said the company is working to find bundle or discount options that could lower the price for FFA chapters nationwide that would be interested in the simulators but might not have the budget, grant or donor funds to pay the full price.

FFA teachers and students can access learning materials at bit.ly/PrecisionToolkitso they can receive the same training that technicians in the field use to learn how to operate the simulator.

Having an impact

Beyond Cedar Crest, the FFA chapters that will receive the donated simulators are Botkins FFA in Ohio; Chicago Ag Sciences FFA in Illinois; Graves County FFA in Kentucky; Imbler FFA in Oregon; Rossville FFA Chapter in Indiana; South Hamilton FFA in Iowa; Stockbridge Valley FFA in New York; and Dodgeville FFA, Mosinee FFA, and Whitehall FFA, all in Wisconsin.

Cedar Crest FFA teacher Phil Haussener brought six of his chapter officers and one member who works on a farm to tour Messick’s Equipment and receive a preview of the simulator training he will be able to incorporate in his curriculum this fall.

Haussener is joined at Cedar Crest by instructors Darren Grumbine and Claudia Brady. Together, Haussener said those teachers reach about 180 FFA students.

Haussener said Cedar Crest applied for the simulator donation in fall 2022, and he thought it may have helped their chances that Grumbine is an active farmer who uses precision tech in his corn, soybean, and what plantings on his Lebanon farm.

Pennsylvania FFA President Crystal Bomgardner, who started her one-year term of office in June, graduated in 2022 from the Bob Jones Academy and Northern Lebanon FFA chapter and said she was excited to see the donated simulator go to a school in her home area.

Bomgardner’s father grew up on a dairy farm and now owns a custom hay baling business and operates a hobby farm with show heifers, pigs and chickens.

According to Haussener, Bomgardner’s farm background is relatively rare for today’s FFA. He estimated only 10 to 15% of his students come from a farm and the rest have no background in agriculture.

Both Bomgardner and Haussener emphasized that the donated simulator is high-end equipment that will allow students to learn a lot about the kind of technology that is not only increasingly dominant on farms but is also used in advanced technology such as self-driving vehicles.

“It opens up other fields for them,” Haussener said.

Bomgardner said the GPS-assisted auto steer on the simulators is worlds beyond the manual steering that FFA students would see on the kind of older equipment that is the only thing many FFA chapters can access.

Aurentz echoed that sentiment, explaining that his experience on the simulator made him confident that the Cedar Crest FFA students will soon have a much better understanding of modern artificial intelligence applications within agriculture.