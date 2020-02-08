Family First Health, a regional health care provider focusing on vulnerable patients, will start seeing patients Feb. 19, 2020, in its new 7,000-square-foot office at the rear of WellSpan Dixon Foundation Health Center in Lebanon County.

The center is at Fourth and Willow streets in Lebanon, and according to a news release Family First Health will initially employ nine staff members, including a physician, a nurse practitioner, a behavioral health specialist, health insurance enrollment specialists and others, including bilingual staff members.

It will also add a community health worker to connect patients with services allowing them to live healthy lives, such as housing, transportation and nutritious food support.

The $3.5 million project was funded by a $2 million gift from the Francis J. Dixon Foundation and funding from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Family First Health has six sites in Lancaster, York and Adams counties and, building on a 50-year history, is designed to help patients address barriers to good health that are often experienced by the 30% of Lebanon County residents living in poverty.

A 14-member community advisory group of Lebanon leaders chose Family First as the primary care partner for the Dixon Center, according to the organization and WellSpan Health.

Jenny Englerth, Family First president and CEO, said the new center has received strong support from other local health providers and social service agencies, and will send obstetric patients to Lebanon Family Health Services, where they will receive services provided by the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program.

Lebanon Family Health Services also will provide educational classes in parenting, diabetes prevention and tobacco cessation to FFH patients.

There are plans are to add a community room and space for other services to support vulnerable patients to the adjoining area, according to the organizations.