Central Pennsylvania continues to lead the state in rates of new coronavirus infections as 12 more communities move to the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday.

Lebanon, Dauphin and Lancaster counties had the state’s highest per-capita rates of new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data from June 11-24.

Lebanon County led the state with 132 new cases per 100,000 population. Dauphin County was second, at 116, and Lancaster County was third, at 101, which was down from 104 from the previous two weeks but still twice the statewide rate of 50.

Testing has increased in all three counties, as well as statewide, and the rate of positive tests has fallen, which is generally seen as a positive trend. But Lebanon, Dauphin and Lancaster lead the state in the current rate of positive tests, at about 8% over the past two weeks, or twice the statewide rate of 4.3%.

Of those tested in Lancaster County, 8.2% were positive for COVID-19, down from 10.4% in the previous two weeks.

Dauphin County moved to the state’s green stage of reopening on Friday, June 19, and Lancaster and 11 other counties will do so on Friday, June 26, allowing gyms and hair salons to reopen and bigger groups to gather. That will leave Lebanon as the only county in the state remaining under the tighter restrictions of the yellow phase.

Wolf has declined to let Lebanon move to green with Lancaster and other counties on Friday because infection rates there increased after Lebanon County’s leaders declared their own reopening in May.

Lebanon’s rate of new cases was higher in the past two weeks than in the previous two weeks, while Dauphin’s and Lancaster’s were both lower.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest rates of new cases per 100,000 population from June 11-24:

1) Lebanon - 132

2) Dauphin - 116

3) Lancaster - 101

4) Philadelphia - 93

5) Montour - 82

6) Northumberland - 77

7) Chester - 76

8) York - 66

9) Lehigh - 64

10) Montgomery - 58

