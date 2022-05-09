A 28-year-old Lebanon County woman who was killed after crashing with another vehicle along a Rapho Township road Saturday morning has been identified by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Cornwall resident Kristy Styer died after crashing in the 2200 block of Lebanon Road (Route 72) around 8:10 a.m., Diamantoni and Manheim Borough police said. The crash took place about four miles south of Cornwall.

Styer was driving south in a wide sedan along Route 72 when she collided with a blue pickup truck heading northbound, police said in a news release. Officers who arrived at the scene found her unresponsive in her vehicle.

An external examination determined Styer died of multiple traumatic injuries, Diamantoni said. An autopsy was not performed.

The Northwest Lancaster County Crash Team, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation, which is still ongoing, according to the news release. First responders at the scene included Manheim Hope, Penryn and Mastersonville fire companies, fire police and North West EMS.

A spokesperson for the DA's office said Monday that no charges have been filed in regards to the incident, but that an investigation into the collision is continuing.

Police did not respond to a phone call requesting additional information about the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Manheim Borough police at 717-665-2481.