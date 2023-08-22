A Lebanon County woman was killed and multiple people injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 322 in Penn Township.

Bethany Welch, 41, of North Railroad Street in Palmyra was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by the Lancaster County Coroner. The coroner determined she died of multiple traumatic injuries and ruled it an accident.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 2:22 p.m. for a report of a vehicle crash, police said. The coroner said the crash involved three vehicles, a sedan, commercial van and tractor trailer. Welch was driving the sedan.

The injured were transported to local hospitals, police said. It’s unclear how many people were injured.

The crash is under investigation, police said. Northern Lancaster County Regional police were assisted by the Lancaster County Crash Team and the Brickerville Fire Company.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.