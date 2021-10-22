Work crews completed a portion of a Lebanon County roundabout on Route 241 earlier this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and traffic is now flowing in the north and south legs of the intersection.

The third and final leg of the new roundabout in North Cornwall Township, which connects Rocherty Road, remains closed for now, according to PennDOT.

Other minor work remains, expected to be completed by Oct. 29, PennDOT said. Crews will have flaggers in place to direct traffic during those final improvements.

The $3.4 million project included a realigning of an S-curve on 241 as well. That work was completed in May, according to PennDOT.