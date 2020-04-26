A roofing company in Lebanon County was the first business to be cited in the county for violating Pennsylvania's closure order despite being warned several times by police.

When Pennsylvania State Police arrived April 23 at Middle Creek Roofing, located at 336 Stricklerstown Road in Millcreek Township, a training meeting was taking place, police said. Nine people, including the owner, seven employees and a trainer from out of state, were in close proximity and not wearing personal protective equipment.

According to police, employees had voiced concerns to the owner about their health after a training meeting the previous day.

Middle Creek Roofing was first warned April 20 about violating Governor Tom Wolf's order suspending in-person operation of non-life-sustaining businesses, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police said they received numerous complaints about the business being out of compliance with Wolf's order.

Millcreek Township police followed up two days later with another warning, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police cited the business for violating Wolf's order during the trainings on April 22 and 23, police said.

