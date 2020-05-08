Lebanon County will beginning reopening next Friday, May 15, even though the state still has the county in the red phase at least until June 4.

County officials and lawmakers representing the county sent Gov. Tom Wolf's administration a letter Friday outlining their intention.

"We have heard the pleas of our residents who desire the ability to safely re-open their businesses and safely return to work," the letter said in part. "Lebanon County plans to move forward and will require businesses who are ready to re-open to follow CDC guidelines including requirements such as hand washing, social distancing, and masks until further guidance is received for the county to move to the Green Phase."

State Sen. Dave Arnold, representatives Russ Diamond, Frank Ryan and Sue Helm, two county commissioners and others signed the letter.

Diamond spoke last month at rally to reopen Pennsylvania.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A message to a spokeswoman for the governor's office late Friday was not immediately returned.

Lebanon County's district attorney said she won't prosecute businesses that reopen, so long as they comply with appropriate restrictions.

"Through mandates and Orders, Governor Wolf assumed control of an individual’s personal choices. He dictates how we dress, where we go, and what commerce operates for our ‘well-being.’ Effectively the Governor’s Orders revoked our personal freedoms and liberties as individuals," Pier Hess Graf said in a news release posted on the office's Facebook page.

Officials in Adams County have asked the administration to move them to the yellow phase immediately, saying they meet criteria.