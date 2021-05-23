A Lebanon County man stole four cars and attempted to steal a fifth during an eight-hour spree across three central Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster County, that ended with authorities chasing him down, according to state police.

The spree began when Jesse Dene Brubaker, 29, of Myerstown, stole a car from the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Jackson Township, Lebanon County, at around noon on Friday, police said in a news release.

An in-vehicle security system was able to shut down the car, which was later found with a flat tire in the 400 block of East 28th Division Highway in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, according to the news release.

Brubaker then stole a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that had its keys in the center console from Brickerville Electric at 442 East 28th Division Highway, police said. Employees attempted to stop Brubaker, who they last saw heading south along Reifsnyder Road.

Brubaker abandoned the truck at a farm in the 2000 block of Bossler Road in West Donegal Township, where he stole a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado by again finding the keys inside, according to the news release.

Brubaker then continued to the 3000 block of Bosssler Road where he exited the truck and began walking around on a chicken farm, police said. A neighbor spotted Brubaker entering a building on the property and parked their 2015 Mazda 6 to approach him, only to have Brubaker exit the building from a side door and steal the Mazda 6.

Brubaker continued north to the 2300 block of Geyers Church Road in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, where he attempted to steal a fifth car, a BMW sedan, but was thwarted by a homeowner, police said. Brubaker returned to the stolen Mazda 6 and continued southeast, back into Lancaster County.

The stolen Mazda 6 was spotted by the vehicle’s owner’s brother near Shaffer Road and Route 30 in Mount Joy Township, according to the news release. Manheim Borough and Northwest Regional police began chasing the vehicle into Lebanon County at 7:24 p.m., and troopers began canvassing the area.

A resident in the 100 block of Wintersville Road in Jackson Township, Lebanon County, alerted authorities that the stolen Mazda 6 was abandoned in their backyard, police said. Brubaker was seen fleeing into a nearby farm field carrying a backpack.

Brubaker ran from troopers on foot when they tracked him down in the field, though he was ultimately captured and arrested at around 8 p.m., according to the news release.

A “multitude of charges” from jurisdictions in several counties are pending, according to the news release.

Brubaker was confined to Berks County Prison after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail on preexisting charges of possession of a prohibited firearm, resisting arrest and seven other weapons and drug offenses, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing for those charges before Judge Andrea Book on June 2.

Brubaker has previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at least four times since 2010 as well as fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, burglary, theft, criminal trespass, numerous drug charges and other offenses, according to court records.