A Lebanon County man had been on his phone when he ran a red light, struck a car and killed its driver in West Earl Township in September, according to police.

Justin Mark Brubacker, 20, of Richland, is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, a violation on text-based operations and various vehicle offenses, according to online court records.

Karen Lynn Miller, 61, of Lancaster, died in the September 26 crash at Oregon Pike and Newport Road about 6:45 a.m. PennLive, citing charging documents, reported that Brubacker initially said he looked up, saw the light was red and tried to stop his Ford Ranger, but slid on the wet road and hit Miller's Volvo sedan. Later, during questioning by investigators, he admitted being on his phone when the crash happened. The crash was recorded on a nearby Sheetz's surveillance camera, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13 before New Holland District Judge Jonathan Heisse.