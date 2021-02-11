A Lebanon County couple charged with dozens of felonies for years of abusing their five adopted children will head to county court.

Stephanie Angelette Duncan, 42, and her husband Robert Duncan, 44, waived their preliminary hearing Thursday morning, according to PennLive.

The couple lived in North Annville Township, but Stephanie, whose maiden name was Witman, has Lancaster County ties and is a 1996 graduate of Manheim Central.

They each face multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.

The charges spawn from an investigation after their 11-year-old son nearly died of hypothermia and was taken to Hershey Medical Center on Jan. 12.

Investigators said that the couple routinely punched and chocked the four boys and smacked the girl.

The children told investigators that the 11-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive and hypothermic suffered the worst of the abuse.

He was covered in bruises when he arrived at the hospital and investigators say they later determined that he was forced to sleep on a cold stone floor in an empty room, wearing only a diaper, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office. The room also had a lock on the outside and the boy was forced to urinate in his room.

The couple would force the boy to clean up the urine with bleach and if he complained, bleach would be poured over his head, the district attorney’s office said. He went days with no water and was beaten when he tried to “steal” a drink.

Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf laid out more details of the abuse in a Facebook post announcing the charges in a press release posted on Facebook.

A date for the couple’s formal arraignment in Lebanon County Court has not yet been set.

Both remain in Lebanon County Prison; Stephanie’s bail was set for $250,000 and Robert’s bail was set at $200,000.

Hess Graf said that even if the couple posted bail, they’re court-ordered to not have any contact with the children, PennLive reported.