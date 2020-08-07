Fighting against the structural racism within the educational system amid a global pandemic will take more than one diversity workshop, local educators said during a panel Thursday evening.

The panel is a part of the Lancaster NAACP’s Learning While Black series, which takes place every Thursday evening during the month of August.

Panelists discussed Black and multicultural curriculum, COVID-19 and how it affects communities and students of color, and how Black students are disciplined during a web seminar.

Barriers or resistance to teaching a curriculum based on Black history

Mark Simms, principal at Southeast Middle School of the School District of Lancaster, said he doesn’t think they are barriers or resistance to Black or multicultural curriculum. However, Simms said it’s vital that teachers are prepared for diverse classrooms.

Teachers should actively engage with their students, he said.

“We can’t teach diverse students if we don’t know who they are,” Simms said.

Dr. Nicole Hollins-Sims, educational consultant for the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network, added that teachers must “buy in” to diversity work.

“You want people to have authenticity when they’re engaging in that work,” she said.

Dr. Jill Koser, director of curriculum at York School District, said that implementing a diverse curriculum can’t just be a “one-and-done workshop.”

“This needs to be part of a comprehensive strategy,” Koser said.

The language used in schools can be a barrier to a multicultural curriculum, said Lenwood Sloan, executive director of the Commonwealth Monument Project at The Foundation for Enhancing Communities.

These barriers, the language and tools currently used within the classroom, “were created in a time of oppression that close us out from the very ability to build a new paradigm.”

He cited the capitalization of Black as an example — “By elevating the letter ‘B’ to a capital letter, we are acknowledging a people as a noun, not as an adjective.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Learning from home versus attending school in-person

When it comes to deciding whether students should learn in-person in the coming academic year or online, educators and school administrators are constantly weighing the options.

Koser said there's so many variables schools are contemplating as the school year looms: social and emotional needs and food insecurity, to name a few.

It's vital to include the community in the decision-making process.

Simms said there's concern about not being able to "fill those learning gaps."

"When we're not brick and mortar, we lose the opportunity for those extended day programs in tutoring and mentorships... there's an elimination of a breakfast program."

Sloan noted the adult illiteracy as being a potential issue for students learning from home.

"How are you going to expect those folks to take on the task of home teaching unless you address their adult illiteracy also?" he asked.

Culturally responsive discipline

In Pennsylvania, Black boys and girls have a higher chance of receiving suspensions or explosions when compared to their white counterparts, Hollins-Sims said. This is because of biases, she said. School staffers may discipline Black students harsher due to preconceived notions.

Koser said it's important for educators and school administrators to keep themselves in check. They should examine their biases before disciplining a child.

“Have a routine, a system you go through during those high-pressure situations,” she said.