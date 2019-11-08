Christian Street Garage facade art

This rendering shows the facade with public art proposed for the Christian Street Garage overlooking Ewell Plaza.

Lancaster's Public Art Advisory Board is offering an "information session" on the art proposed for the library and garage project at Ewell Plaza. 

It will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, Nov. 9, in the atrium at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St. There will be a chance to ask questions and offer feedback.

The session is free, but people interested in attending are asked to RSVP to jjevelson@cityoflancasterpa.com.

The board previously posted an FAQ about the project on its website. 