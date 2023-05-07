The Country School Association of America’s conference coming to Lancaster County in June will cover plenty of history, architecture and appreciation for rural life. There’s also something rare for the group: one-room schools where students still learn.

The conference starts, naturally, at the home of Thaddeus Stevens, the savior of public education. It ends at Amish one-room schools still in operation. In between are a wide range of topics, including African American education before the end of segregation, teaching Amish children in public schools and the now-antique souvenirs marking the school year’s end.

Three days all about country schools came together quickly after health problems canceled the association’s conference planned for Massachusetts. Ginger Shelley, a retired researcher and author, and Kathy Brabson, a retired teacher and administrator, stepped up, offering to host the conference locally.

“Rich in country schools and fascinating history, Lancaster County was never in debate and CSAA was thrilled that we had such dedicated volunteers undaunted by our shortened timeline,” says Susan Fineman, association board member and conference liaison in an email.

Shelley traces her connection to one-room schoolhouses to a request at LancasterHistory for a complete database of country schools. She attended a one-room schoolhouse for a few years. The more she learned about local rural schools, the more she appreciated the time period, the history and the enthusiasm of other one-room schoolhouse fans. There’s a lot to learn as well.

“It gives me a focus to work on that is a never-ending thing,” she says. “Some of these schoolhouses are sold, they change or are destroyed. There are happy surprises where things are improved and rather sad ones. It’s an ongoing process of keeping up on a topic of interest.

“People say are you finished? I’ll probably will never be finished,” she says. “You’re always updating. You’re always learning more.”

Shelley wrote about dozens of those schools in her book “Lancaster County’s One-Room Schools and the History of the Common School Movement.” Photographers from the Camera Club at Willow Valley took photos for the book.

The conference bus tour will stop at Willow Valley, where photographers will share some of their work with attendees.

Aside from photography tips, speakers will share insight on early education in the U.S. and hyper-local information, such as memories from specific schools. After two days of talking, the group will take a bus tour of schools and sights throughout the county.

If You Go What: Country School Association of America annual conference. Details: Learn about the early American education experience, including Lancaster County; about schoolhouse buildings and country school memories. Where: Millersville University When: June 11 to 14 Registration: $175 for the two-day conference, $110 for a one-day conference and a $35 association membership. The Wednesday, June 14, bus trip is $80. Register at lanc.news/CSAALanc by May 15.