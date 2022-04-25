LEADS, the all-volunteer organization responsible for beautifying downtown Lancaster with holiday decorations, will soon add some springtime cheer to Lancaster city streets.

The organization will soon hang nearly 300 flower baskets from lampposts as part of its annual Adopt-A-Basket fundraiser.

Individuals can "adopt" baskets in memory or honor of a loved one for $90; a plaque with that designation hangs from each basket. Donors can also include a photo on their adopted basket's plaque for an additional $10.

To adopt a basket, visit lancasterleads.org/adopt-a-basket. The deadline for adopting baskets is May 10.

The baskets are grown locally at Frey's Greenhouse, 1501 Columbia Ave.