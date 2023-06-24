When Kayla and Thomas Wilkinson’s twins showed elevated levels of lead in their blood at their three-year checkup, Kayla and Thomas were sent home and told to keep the twins away from windows and other sources of lead dust.

“They literally sent us a pamphlet in the mail,” Kayla Wilkinson said, “like that was that.”

Last summer, a decade after the Wilkinsons’ first experience with lead poisoning, staff from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and national nonprofit Green & Healthy Homes Initiative knocked on their door to promote a program that would remediate the lead hazards in their Columbia home – at no cost. With another toddler at home, the offer seemed perfectly timed.

Lead poisoning has been linked to long-term cognitive impairments as well as behavioral impacts such as aggression and hyperactivity. The Lead Free Families program that paid for the removal of the lead hazards from the Wilkinsons’ home was launched with a $50 million investment by LG Health in 2021 with the goal of remediating lead hazards from more than 2,800 Lancaster County residential dwellings by 2031.

To date, the program, which the health system operates in partnership with Green & Healthy Homes Initiative, has remediated 233 dwellings.

LG Health’s program is working in concert with Lancaster city’s lead abatement program, which aims to remediate 500 city dwellings by 2025. Despite having to revise its coverage goal due to rising costs, the city program, which received a $9.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development in 2019, has remediated 144 dwellings to date.

A risk assessment of the Wilkinsons’ home identified lead hazards in every room, and a remediation plan was created with a focus on replacing doors, windows, and stairs. The remediation work, which Kayla Wilkinson said would have cost the couple more than $20,000, took nearly three weeks and was completed in March.

“If you have children that are young – that age – and you have lead, don't wait,” she said.

Wilkinson was only 22 when her older children tested positive for lead. She and her then 26-year-old husband had recently bought their Columbia home that was built in 1900.

“We had just had kids. We did not have our life together,” she said. “So, you know, financially, fixing things like that was not feasible for us.”

Lancaster families at greater risk due to old housing stock

The Wilkinsons are far from the only Lancaster County family facing the risk of lead poisoning. According to the 2021 Childhood Lead Surveillance Annual Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 241 children under age 6 in the county showed elevated levels of lead in their blood in 2021. At the time, Lancaster County had 40,687 children under 6.

The number of children who suffered lead poisoning is likely an undercount due to low rates of testing. In 2021, only 22.6% of children under 6 in Lancaster city were tested for lead poisoning, while only 13.2% of children under 6 in the county were tested. Statewide testing rates were at 18.7%.

Children who are on Medicaid get tested for lead at 12 months and 24 months, but Dr. Jeffrey Martin, chair of the department of family and community medicine at LG Health, wants that recommendation expanded to cover all children.

“Some of the national agencies that take a look at screening recommendations have not made lead screening a universal requirement like what I’m suggesting for everybody,” Martin said.

In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered anything over 5 micrograms/deciliter to be an elevated level of lead in blood. The CDC lowered that limit to 3.5 micrograms/deciliter for 2022, so the number of lead poisoning cases will rise when the Pennsylvania Department of Health issues its next report, which the agency said is expected in 2024.

Lead-based paint, the primary poisoning source for Lancaster County children, was banned in 1978. The 2021 American Communities Survey found that 89.1% of the city's 22,503 housing units were built before 1980.

The Environmental Protection Agency determined that lead-based paint is much more likely to be present in older properties. It estimates only 24% of homes nationwide built between 1960 and 1977 had lead-based paint, while 87% of homes built before 1940 did so. The ACS data shows 52.5% of Lancaster city’s housing units were built before 1940.

That aging housing stock raises the risk of lead poisoning for children in Lancaster County. In 2021, 3.11% of children under 6 who were tested for lead poisoning across Pennsylvania showed elevated blood levels. The rate was 4.34% for Lancaster County and 8.83% for Lancaster city.

And that risk isn’t spread equally.

Of all the children under age 6 in Lancaster County who were tested for lead poisoning in 2021, 7.59% of Black children showed elevated levels of lead in their blood. The rate for Hispanic children was 3.1%, and the rate for white children was 2.87%.

Martin said lead poisoning has been linked with decreases in math and reading scores and a loss of IQ, as well as behavioral impacts such as aggression and hyperactivity.

Grant funding expands access to lead abatement programs

In 2019, Lancaster city received $9.1 million in federal funds to eliminate lead hazards in homes and rental properties. The city has spent one-third of the funds to remediate 144 dwellings.

The original goal of servicing 710 dwellings has been revised downward to reflect rising labor and materials costs. Craig Walt, Lancaster city bureau chief of lead safety and community development, said the new goal is to remediate 500 dwellings in five years. The program’s average remediation cost is $12,500.

The clock on that five-year goal started in 2020, but the federal government has already offered a six-month extension due to COVID-related delays. Walt says he expects the grant-funded work to wrap up around 2025.

Elaine Esch, program manager of Lancaster city’s Lead Hazard Control Program, said the pace of renovations is increasing. Last year the city serviced 54 dwellings. As of June 20, the city had remediated 41 dwellings this year. Esch said they’re on track to serve 100 this year.

The program’s target area stretches south of King Street to Greenwood Avenue, bounded by Fairview Avenue on the west. The city expanded this area east from Ann Street to Broad Street in response to resident demands.

The city’s 2023 annual action plan notes that 61.5% of houses in the target area were built before 1940. Although lead paint was not banned until 1978, houses built prior to 1940 have the greatest risk of containing deteriorating lead paint that is causing an active hazard. Walt said HUD data shows 7,696 homes within the city’s target area.

The plan also describes the uneven risk factors that city residents confront: “Over 60% of families in the target area have low incomes and 82.6% of the population is a minority (including 58.6% Hispanic), meaning that this is a problem that is disproportionately affecting the city's most vulnerable populations.”

To qualify, homeowners or tenants must meet income requirements. Income for a family of four cannot exceed $76,400. To apply for the city’s program, residents can call 717-291-4730 or visit www.cityoflancasterpa.com/lead/. Pay stubs or other documentation related to household income must accompany the application, and the house must be built prior to 1978.

The current city program builds off of previous grant-funded work that remediated approximately 300 properties between 2008 and 2019, according to Darren Parmer, who served as the program manager for the city’s Lead Hazard Control Program for three years before moving to his current position as a housing intervention manager for the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative.

City residents who live outside the target areas or who do not meet the city’s income requirements may qualify for assistance through LG Health’s Lead Free Families program. The program handles enrollment and then partners with the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative to coordinate the contractors needed to remediate qualifying dwellings.

Lead Free Families boasts $50 million in funding for a 10-year period to remediate 2,800 dwellings across Lancaster County including the city. In the past two years, the program has worked with the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative to remediate 96 dwellings in the city and 137 in the county.

Parmer said they expect to reach 275 completions by the end of year two, which falls on Friday.

Marisol Maldonado, manager of LG Health’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, said there are currently 133 units in the pipeline. The program targets areas of the county with older housing stock, such as Columbia and Manheim Borough. Its average remediation cost is $17,000.

To qualify, residents must be under 400% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that income ceiling would be $106,000. For more information, residents can call 717-544-5323 or visit leadfreefamilies.org.

Parmer said word of mouth is an important driver of referrals, especially for county residents who believe lead poisoning is only a problem in inner-city communities.

“The biggest reaction we get is, ‘I didn’t know this was still a problem,’” Parmer said.

Although the grant-funded work only affects a small fraction of the county’s dwellings, Parmer said the ability to prevent a child from suffering a lifelong learning disability is always worth it.

“Our children don’t have a say in it, they don’t have a voice,” Parmer said, “so somebody really has to look out for them.”

