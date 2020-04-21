When: Supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: The township board canceled both of its April meetings because of concerns from the coronavirus.

Future plans: A number of municipalities across Lancaster County have opted to hold meetings over videoconference or phone call. Following internal discussions, Frank Howe, board chairman, said the township will not host meetings over an audio or video platform. In the future the board will instead operate as usual, with a 10-person attendance limit.

What’s next: Howe predicts the board will reopen meetings May 5 or 18.