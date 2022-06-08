A Leacock Township man whose family has a lengthy record of animal cruelty and neglect won a lighter prison sentence this week on his most recent conviction for mistreating dogs.

Daniel Esh, 62, will serve 30 days in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of animal neglect on Tuesday before Lancaster County Judge Margaret C. Miller.

Esh initially pleaded guilty to that charge and 12 other related charges in September, according to court records.

He was initially sentenced to 90 days in prison and 90 days of house arrest and prohibited from owning or having dogs for three years and three months.

He appealed the prison sentence and had it reduced to 30 days, said Sean McBryan, a spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The remainder of Esh's sentence prohibiting him from owning animals for three years remains intact.

Esh must report to Lancaster County Prison on July 6. Tuesday's sentence also prohibited Esh from owning animals for another 90 days on top of his previous three-year sentence.

Esh's charges stem from a June 2021 inspection during which humane officers removed 13 dogs from the Esh's property in Ronks, according to newspaper records.

Some of the dogs had severe matting, ear infections, overgrown nails, conjunctivitis, severe dental disease, inflammation of the skin on the paw and other medical concerns.

Esh had been prohibited from owning dogs at the time because he'd pleaded guilty to separate animal cruelty charges filed in 2020, according to the SPCA.

The inspection also led to a guilty plea from Esh's wife, Verna, for animal neglect. During sentencing on Sept. 2, 2021, she was prohibited from any contact with or possession of dogs for 90 days.

The couple’s son, Omar, 21, was scheduled for summary trial in district court for 11 animal cruelty charges related to the search. A staff member at District Judge Raymond Sheller's office said a status hearing was held on June 1 and that the court is waiting to hear from attorneys.

Since 2013, the Esh family has been charged with at least 44 offenses related to animal cruelty, animal neglect or kennel law violations, according to court records. In the past eight years, those charges totaled at least $2,200 in fines.

The June 2021 inspection came less than six months after Daniel Esh pleaded guilty to guilty to animal abuse and neglect and District Judge Raymond Sheller banned him from owning or working with animals for a year.

A call to Esh's attorney David Anthony McGarrigle was not immediately returned.