A Leacock Township man has been charged with two felonies after he ran over one of his daughters in a front-end loader in October 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Michael Stoltzfus, 26, of Gordonville, told police that he was moving stones from his father's property to his property on Irishtown Road for a shed he was building, and because the cab of the front-end loader was big, both his daughters were with him. His 2-year-old daughter was in his lap, and his 4-year-old daughter, was standing to his left, beside the cab's door.

State police identified the 4-year-old girl as Rhoda, according to previous LNP | LancasterOnline reporting.

Stoltzfus told Rhoda to stay away from the cab door's handle, and she either lost her balance or accidentally hit the handle before falling from the cab, according to the affidavit.

Rhoda fell from the cab and was run over after Stoltzfus couldn't stop the tractor, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

He carried his daughters back to his residence and attempted CPR until EMS arrived, but Rhoda was ultimately pronounced dead, according to court documents.

The incident was ruled accidental, according to previous reporting.

Stoltzfus is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, according to court documents. Charges were filed on Monday.

Stoltzfus is free on $250,000 unsecured bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 29 in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond Sheller.

There was no attorney listed for Stoltzfus.