For the second year in a row, members of a Leacock Township family have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in relation to a dog kennel operation that they had already been ordered to stop.

Daniel Esh, 62, pleaded guilty earlier this month to 13 counts of animal cruelty and neglect and one count of operating a kennel without a license, according to court records. He was sentenced to 90 days of jail and 90 days of house arrest, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The court also prohibited him from being in contact with or owning dogs for a period of three years and three months, according to court records.

The charges stemmed from a June inspection by the PSPCA, which announced the pleas in a news release Thursday.

Humane police officers removed 13 dogs from the Ronks property, according to PSPCA. Some of them had severe matting, ear infections, overgrown nails, conjunctivitis, severe dental disease, inflammation of the skin on the paw and other medical concerns, the organization said.

Humane society police officers are court-appointed and have the authority to enforce the state's animal cruelty laws.

The inspection also led to a guilty plea from Esh's wife, Verna, 60, for animal neglect. She is prohibited from any contact with or possession of dogs for 90 days, according to language in the case's online summary.

A spokesperson for attorney Alan Gary Goldberg, who represented both Daniel and Verna, declined to comment.

The couple’s son, Omar, 21, is still awaiting summary trial in district court for 11 animal cruelty charges, according to court records, after pleading not guilty.

His attorney, Christopher Patterson, could not be reached immediately Thursday.

Since 2013, the Esh family has been charged with at least 44 offenses related to animal cruelty, animal neglect or kennel law violations, according to court records. In the past eight years, those charges totaled at least $2,200 in fines.

Daniel Esh has been finding loopholes in Pennsylvania’s dog laws for at least 25 years, LNP | LancasterOnline reported in July. That has included changing the names of kennels after animal abuse violations and having a lawyer plead with a judge for a religious exemption for the number of dogs he could legally own without a kennel license, according to officials and newspaper records.

The June inspection came less than six months after Daniel Esh pleaded guilty to guilty to animal abuse and neglect and District Judge Raymond Sheller banned him from owning or working with animals for a year.

