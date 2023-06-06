A Leacock Township Amish farmer who sold thousands of guns, even though he isn’t licensed, plans to appeal his May conviction for dealing in firearms without a license.

Joshua Prince, an attorney for Reuben King, said Tuesday that a federal judge incorrectly denied King’s motion to dismiss the case before trial on grounds that the law he was charged with breaking is unconstitutional, but they cannot appeal until after King is sentenced.

The sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6.

A federal jury in Allentown convicted King on May 17 of a single count of dealing in firearms without a license, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The next day, the jury said King had to forfeit all but three items seized by the government stemming from a January 2022 raid by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

What those three items are is not clear from online court documents, but during the raid agents seized 625 rifles and shotguns and more than 10,500 rounds of ammunition from King’s property following an investigation that began at least as early as October 2019. Agents also found records showing thousands of purchases of rifles and shotguns over many years. King denied selling handguns and none were seized.

King, who said he is a dairyman, did not dispute selling rifles and shotguns, but Prince said the law requiring a federal firearms license is unconstitutional because it is vague. Prince on Tuesday said the ATF itself has acknowledged “there is no bright line rule as to whether an individual requires a federal firearm license.”

According to a 15-page document posted to the ATF’s website titled “Do I need a license to buy and sell firearms?”, a person needs a license if they “repetitively buy and sell firearms with the principal motive of making a profit.” Licenses are not required for someone who engages in “occasional sales of firearms from your personal collection.”

In refusing to toss the case in December, Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. wrote King’s “conduct clearly trips that trigger because it goes well beyond the occasional buying and selling that occurs with maintaining a personal collection or for pursuing a hobby.”

Prince said another issue in King’s favor is a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in another case that held that firearms regulations had to be consistent with the country’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

In that case, Prince said, the Supreme Court looked at what laws were in place when the country was founded and “declared that mid- to late-19th century laws come too late to provide any insight into the meaning of the Constitution in 1787.”

In King’s case, Prince said, firearms dealers weren’t required to be licensed until 1938, or 147 years after the Second Amendment was ratified.

King also claimed in court filings as the case made way to trial that his right to practice his Amish faith under the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act was burdened by the requirement that a licensed dealer be photographed. The Amish contend their religious beliefs prevent them from posing for photographs. King never sought the license.