A Leacock Township 18-year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old Penn Township boy.
David Sergei Kauffman, 18, of Gordonville, was charged Friday with one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors.
The assaults took place July 2-16 at a Penn Township home, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
Kauffman was being held at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $500,000 bail.