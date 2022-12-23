Lancaster County's Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Homeless Coalition are hosting a pop-up winter shelter and warming center in anticipation of dangerously cold weather.

The temporary shelter is a large garage space at the Food Hub at 812 North Queen Street, according to a news release. The shelter opened at noon Friday and will remain operational 24 hours a day until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

"The space is heated, well ventilated, provides indoor restrooms, controlled entry, and provides many safety features," according to the release.

Lancaster County housing advocates and homeless shelter officials enact a "Code Blue" when temperatures reach 20 degrees or lower, wind chills will be 0 degrees or lower for two hours or more or if extreme snowstorms or major sleet or freezing rain events are expected.

The release notes that all other emergency shelters are currently at capacity.