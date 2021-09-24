Fewer than 10 passengers remain hospitalized less than a week after a charter bus crash injured more than 30 people when the vehicle left a Schuylkill County highway while traveling to LCBC’s Manheim campus.

That’s according to LCBC Senior Pastor David Ashcraft, who posted an online update about the crash Thursday to announce that all but eight church community members — high school girls and volunteers — had been released from the hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, injured bus driver, 37-year-old Adam Wright, of Lancaster, also was expected to be released, possibly as soon as this weekend, according to a representative with charter company Premiere #1 Limousine Service.

A state police crash investigation is ongoing. State Trooper David Beohm said Friday that he had “no update” on what caused the crash and if any charges could be filed.

On Thursday, Ashcraft listed the first names of the eight who remained hospitalized, asking community members to “pray for complete and total healing for each of them.” The names were Adelynn, Anah, Belle, Emily, Faith, Natalia, Sara and Sharon.

“I’d also ask that you pray for long-term physical, emotional and psychological healing for all 31 of the students and leaders and the bus driver,” Ashcraft wrote.

Wright, who’s worked for Premiere at least eight years, was driving the bus toward the Manheim-based LCBC on Sunday afternoon, carrying church members who were returning from a religious retreat in Glen Spey, New York, according to previous reporting.

But about 2:30 p.m., the bus drove off Route 25 in Frailey Township, Schuylkill County, and hit a guide rail before striking an embankment and continuing 50 yards into a wooded area, state police have said. The area is about 47 miles north of Manheim.

All except one of the 31 church community members injured in the crash were transported to local hospitals for treatment, Ashcraft said late Sunday, noting they suffered “various levels of injury.” Including the driver, 32 people were injured in the crash, police said.

As of about 7:45 p.m. Friday, there was no new information posted to the LCBC website.

An internal investigation into the crash by Premiere officials remains ongoing, a company office manager said.

Officials at LCBC, which stands for “Lives Changed by Christ,” have created a Fall Retreat Bus Accident Support Fund to raise money for those impacted by the crash.