At least 30 high school girls and volunteers were injured after a bus crash while coming back to a Lancaster County church after a retreat in New York on Sunday afternoon.

The bus was heading to LCBC's Manheim Campus and was one of three buses that took students and leaders to the high school ministry retreat at Lake Champion, New York, according to an email sent to LCBC members from senior pastor David Ashcraft.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m., in Frailey Township, Schuylkill County, according to a press release by Pennsylvania State Police.

"All 31 of the freshman and sophomore girls and their leaders on the bus sustained various levels of injury and all but one were transported to five local hospitals for care," Ashcraft said in the email, sent around midnight.

Four people were taken by helicopter, Ashcraft said.

The pastor asked for continued prayer for each student and their families.

"Specifically, we are asking God for the comfort and healing of each student along with wisdom and skill for the medical teams that care for them," the email read. "Additionally, we ask for peace and comfort for the families of each of the girls involved."

As of Sunday evening, 20 of the students were released from the hospital.

The bus went off the road for reasons unknown and traveled off the right shoulder, going through the Route 25 exit ramp and hitting a guide rail before striking an embankment, police said. The bus then continued for approximately 50 yards into a wooded area.

The exit was closed for several hours.

