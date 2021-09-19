A bus carrying high school students and volunteers home from a Lancaster County church retreat has crashed, according to multiple media reports.

The crash happened on Interstate 81 in Frailey Township, Schuylkill County, according to Abc27 News.

Three buses chartered people to a high school ministry retreat, Abc27 News reported. Two of those buses made it back safely.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to WNEP, an Abc-affiliated TV station in Scranton. More than 30 people were taken to the hospital.

According to Tremont fire chief Brian Eisenacher, there were varying degrees of injuries. He said some people were flown to the hospital, some were taken by ambulance and parents took the rest, WNEP reported.

The bus went of off an interstate exit ramp and hit an embankment in a wooded area, according to WNEP.

"Our staff are onsite and are still working to gather all the details, but there are injured passengers who have been taken to nearby hospitals," a letter from Senior Pastor David Ashcraft read.

The letter did not provide more details on the injured, including how many were hurt, whether the victims were students or volunteers, or how severe the injures were.

LNP|LancasterOnline was unable to immediately reach Ashcraft.

