A bus carrying high school students and volunteers home from a Lancaster County church retreat has crashed, according to WGAL News.

An LCBC bus was one of three on its way home from a fall retreat heading for the church's Manheim campus when it was involved in a crash leading to injuries, the news station reported.

"Our staff are onsite and are still working to gather all the details, but there are injured passengers who have been taken to nearby hospitals," a letter from Senior Pastor David Ashcraft read.

The letter did not provide more details on the injured, including how many were hurt, whether the victims were students or volunteers, or how severe the injures were.

LNP | LancasterOnline was unable to immediately reach Ashcraft to verify WGAL's reporting.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.