When the Christian Street Garage takes shape at Ewell Plaza, it will have 355 to 360 spaces, rather than about 300, the project’s lead architect said this week.

The extra capacity — an increase of up to 20% — is being provided primarily by adding another half-deck of parking at the top, Ted Vedock of Hammel Associates told the Lancaster Parking Authority board.

That will result in a small height increase on the Christian Street side, about 5 feet, he said.

Adding the spaces makes sense, said Larry Cohen, the authority’s executive director, both in terms of supplying more downtown inventory and maximizing the gain realized from the project.The exact cost impact is still being worked out, but isn’t expected to significantly alter the overall budget, he said.

Demolition beginning

The authority held a “demolition ceremony” last week at the annex where the new garage will go. The $29 million project includes two floors of shell space for the Lancaster Public Library, plus an adjacent one-story retail building. Construction is expected to start next spring.

To pay for it, the authority is issuing bonds guaranteed by the city. The timing of the offering "couldn’t have been any better," Jay Wenger of Susquehanna Group Advisors said, resulting in an average effective interest rate below 2.5%.

Revenue for debt service will come through the City Revitalization & Improvement Zone, or CRIZ — primarily from 101NQ next door, through state taxes paid by businesses that locate there.

Vedock detailed a number of design refinements for the board. There’s now a small space separating the library’s roof from the garage.

That helps to alleviate noise and vibration concerns that had led designers to consider placing the garage’s vehicle entrance on the second level. It will now be on the first level, which optimizes traffic flow, and the ramp from North Duke Street will have raidant heat to melt snow in winter.

Plans call for the library to fit out its space as construction wraps up in 2021.