Nearly three-fourth of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ hourly employees have been laid off due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, which led to the closure of state park facilities.

“As a result of operational changes to address COVID-19 there are changes related to seasonal wage employees,” department officials said.

Of the department’s 958 hourly employees, 709 were placed on leave without pay. Another seven employees — interns, annuitants and food service workers — also lost their jobs.

“Employees in a leave without pay status remain employees and can return to their positions when they are needed,” according to department officials.

The layoffs, which were first reported Tuesday by the PA Environment Digest Blog, were later confirmed by Terry Brady, the department’s deputy press secretary.

Brady also offered a breakdown of the layoffs.

At state parks, 632 employees were put on leave. That total was made up of maintenance workers, custodians, environmental educators, lifeguards and administrative support staff, officials said.

Within the department’s forestry division, another 77 employees were laid off. That total includes resource managers, maintenance workers, equipment operators and administrative support staff, officials said.

Still, 157 hourly employees will remain on the department’s active payroll during wildfire season, which typically remains busy through April.

“These staff are trained to prepare equipment and respond to and put out wildfires across all of the commonwealth,” department officials said.

Park rangers and “critical support staff,” 85 in total, also will remain on duty, they said.

The department’s salaried staff remain employed and are working from home, officials said.

The layoffs followed department officials’ announcement earlier this month that state park facilities, including park offices, restrooms and campgrounds, would remain closed until at least April 30.

Open space — trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas — remains accessible to the public, though social distancing should still be practiced to avoid spreading the contagious respiratory virus.

“We strongly are urging against congregating, group walking,” Brady said previously.

Susquehannock State Park is Lancaster County’s only state park.