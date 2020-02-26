Attorneys for a woman who claims a Lancaster city police officer groped her breasts want out of the lawsuit, citing professional considerations.

The request from Jessica Lopez's lawyers earlier this month asking a federal judge to withdraw comes after the city filed a response to her suit denying that Detective Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted or hurt her after a Nov. 8, 2017, traffic stop.

Lopez's suit, filed Oct. 31, 2019, claimed Nickel grabbed her breasts "on the pretext" of searching for drugs.

The encounter was captured on Nickel's patrol car camera, mounted near the rear-view mirror. (City police didn't have body cameras then.)

The video, shown to a LNP|LancasterOnline reporter Thursday at the police station, shows Lopez sitting in the rear passenger side and Nickel driving. No one else is in the car. There is no sound.

While driving Lopez to the station, she can be seen moving around and briefly ducking out of view or laying down. At one point, Nickel turns on the interior light and says something to her.

Shortly thereafter, he stops the car and opens the passenger side and appears to reach around in the back seat and toward her, but the full view is obscured by the front seats.

Two other officers — a female and a male — appear at rear passenger side and ultimately take Lopez away. The female officer returns and appears to help Nickel search the rear seat.

The relevant portion of the video lasts a couple minutes, but overall, it runs 20 or so minutes, mostly when no one is inside the vehicle.

City's response to Lopez's claims

In its response, the city said, Lopez was acting strangely while Nickel was driving her to the station and refusing his instructions to stop bending down. He stopped his car to see what she was doing.

He saw Lopez's lap covered in cocaine and she was chewing marijuana, the response said. Nickel grabbed her sweatshirt and shook it, trying to find where the cocaine was coming from and if she had other drugs.

And contrary to Lopez' claim that she threw marijuana onto the seat to stop Nickel from assaulting her, the city said, a female officer removed two bags of marijuana from Lopez's bra after she repeatedly denied having any.

Police conducted an internal affairs investigation after Lopez made a complaint and interviewed her. She offered to withdraw her complaint if police would drop drug charges filed as a result of the stop, the city said.

Police "refused (Lopez's) attempt to extort a dismissal of the criminal charges, and (she) later pleaded guilty to all charges," the response said.

Lopez was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty in March 2018 to drug possession, evidence tampering and disorderly conduct.

Lopez's attorneys didn't return repeated calls and emails about why they're asking to withdraw.