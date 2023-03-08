Attorneys for a Leacock Township Amish farmer who’s accused of selling thousands of guns without a federal license intend to defend him on grounds that the federal licensing law is vague. They also say his First and Second Amendment rights were infringed.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents seized 625 rifles and shotguns and more than 10,500 rounds of ammunition from Reuben King in January 2022 following an investigation that began at least as early as October 2019.

Last June, a grand jury indicted King on one count of dealing in firearms without a license. He is scheduled for trial in U.S. District Court in Allentown in mid-May.

King told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter who visited the farm shortly after the 2022 raid that his business is running a dairy. He said he sold “some” guns from his personal collection, but didn’t advertise and didn’t sell handguns.

According to the government’s court filings, during the raid ATF agents found “detailed records showing thousands of purchases and sales of longarms over many years,” and receipts for newspaper ads.

Among the guns seized were 30 Savage rifles in unopened factory boxes and 19 Silver Eagle shotguns in new boxes, according to the government.

LNP classified ad records show a Reuben King at his property’s address paid to advertise a rifle for sale in 2008.

After three undercover gun buys, ATF agents in June 2020 gave King a cease-and-desist letter telling him to stop selling guns until he got a license, according to court documents.

King asked about the licensing process and signed the letter, but continued selling guns, including to undercover officers on two more occasions, according to the filings.

Defense position

King’s attorneys contend the licensing law is vague.

Attorney Joshua Prince said in an email Monday that the charge is improper.

The “ATF itself has stated that there is no bright line rule as to whether an individual requires a federal firearm license…” he wrote.

According to a 15-page document posted to the ATF’s website titled, “Do I need a license to buy and sell firearms?”, a person needs a license if they “repetitively buy and sell firearms with the principal motive of making a profit.” But licenses aren’t required for someone who engages in “occasional sales of firearms from your personal collection.”

The attorneys contend that King’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms is infringed because the amendment implies a right to buy and sell arms.

And the attorneys claim that King’s right to practice his Amish faith under the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act is burdened by a law requiring photo identification when purchasing a firearm from a licensed dealer. The Amish contend their religious beliefs prevent them from being photographed.

King’s attorneys hope their arguments will hold more sway with a jury than they did with the judge overseeing the case.

Judge doesn’t toss case

In December, Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. denied King’s motion to dismiss the case.

Leeson wrote in his opinion that even though the law doesn’t say how many gun sales trigger the need for a license, “King’s alleged conduct clearly trips that trigger because it goes well beyond the occasional buying and selling that occurs with maintaining a personal collection or for pursuing a hobby.”

As to King’s Second Amendment claim, Leeson wrote, “Even if the court assumed that there is an implicit right in the Second Amendment to buy and sell firearms in order to keep and bear arms, that is not the same thing as a right to buy and sell firearms as a regular course of trade or business with the principal objective of livelihood and profit through the repetitive purchase and resale of firearms.”

And regarding King’s claims that his religious freedom was infringed, Leeson said King can’t know he would have gotten a license even without the photograph requirement because he never sought a license.

“Had he done so, and been denied an exemption from the photograph requirement, then the court’s analysis may very well be different,” Leeson wrote.

The felony crime King is charged with is punishable by up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

King’s trial is scheduled to begin May 15 with jury selection at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, then moving to the Allentown federal courthouse on May 16 for the duration of the trial.