The developer proposing Lancaster city’s largest affordable housing development in decades says it could lose funding if an ongoing lawsuit filed by neighbors isn’t resolved soon.

In a recent court filing, Lancaster-based HDC MidAtlantic asked a Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas judge to dismiss the neighbors’ suit, citing a May 31 deadline to secure financing from a key investor. Lawyers for Lancaster city joined in the request because the city supports the project, which would be located at 213 College Ave. near the former St. Joseph Hospital.

“The judge has no way of knowing the case is time sensitive. This is a means of bringing information to the judge she otherwise would not have,” Neil Albert, a lawyer who represents the city in the case, in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

The court filing says that the lawsuit, filed over zoning approval the project received last January, has caused HDC to delay closing on the purchase of the College Avenue property, and it cannot be delayed again. The filing also says that failing to acquire the property will cause it to lose funding for the project.

The developer has a May 31 deadline to keep $1.25 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. PHFA would not say what progress HDC must show to keep the tax credits.

HDC MidAtlantic said it could ask PHFA for an extension if the lawsuit is still pending on May 31.

More:

The state agency is a major funding source for the $25.4 million project. A spokesperson for the developer said PHFA is committing an additional $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. However a PHFA spokesperson said that HDC’s request for the additional funds has been neither approved nor denied.

Other funding sources for the project include $1.25 million in county American Rescue Plan Act funds, $1.5 million from the Steinman Foundation, $750,000 from the United Disabilities Services Foundation and $172,000 from the Pennsylvania Neighborhood Assistance Fund. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that make up Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Neighbors raise concerns

After the project received zoning approval in January 2022, a group of neighbors appealed the decision to county court. HDC asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit last April, and its request is still pending.

Neighbors have raised a number of concerns with the project, including its size and height compared to neighboring homes. The city’s planning commission approved the project in September.

Plans call for demolishing a one-story office building on the site, and building a 67,000-square-foot building in its place. Units would be aimed at households making $11,000 to $40,000 per year, and 12 would be reserved for people with physical disabilities.

HDC’s original plans for the site, announced in 2020, included 30 to 40 units at 213 College Ave. along with other affordable housing units around the former hospital site. Future phases involve affordable housing projects inside the hospital’s former Delp wing and at 838 Marietta Ave.

A separate developer has proposed 185 market-rate apartments in the hospital, which has been vacant since March 2019. It last operated as UPMC Pinnacle, but was known as St. Joseph Hospital for most of its 135-year history.

The hospital redevelopment has support from the administration of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, which has set a goal of adding 2,000 housing units by 2026 – at least 15 percent affordable – in order to address a shortage of housing in the city. A 2021 study by the Center for Regional Analysis states that the city needs 1,160 new housing units to bring its vacancy rate to a healthy level between 5% to 10%.

“This project very much advances the city’s policy of creating more housing opportunities in the city,” Albert said.