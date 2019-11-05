A Lancaster woman has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a city police detective of sexually assaulting her, putting his hands up her shirt and groping her breasts “on the pretext” of searching for drugs.

Jessica M. Lopez, 31, claims the Nov. 8, 2017, search violated her rights, used excessive force and caused her “substantial shame, embarrassment and mental suffering.” She also claims police engaged in racial discrimination.

She is seeking more than $75,000 in compensation, plus punitive damages.

Filed Oct. 31 in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, it is the third lawsuit against city police since mid-September. The city and the detective also are named as defendants.

The suit identifies the detective as “Nichols.” That appears to be a misspelled reference to city police Detective Nathan Nickel, who arrested Lopez on the date in question, according to county court records.

The lawsuit describes the incident as follows:

Lopez, who describes herself as Puerto Rican and Dominican, was riding in a vehicle with three black males to Poplar Street to drop off a relative. Police were tailing them because the driver had allegedly failed to signal a turn.

At Poplar Street, four or five police cruisers pulled up, and Lopez and her acquaintances were instructed to get out.

Lopez then was subjected to a pat-down search by a male officer, a 10-minute interrogation by Nickel, and a second search by a female officer, none of which yielded evidence.

Nickel, “out of frustration,” cuffed Lopez and “threw” her into a police car to drive her to the station.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

En route, he pulled over and assaulted Lopez. To stop him, she took the 3.5 grams of marijuana she had and threw it on the seat.

Several dashcam videos show the incident, the suit says. It also says Lopez was strip-searched at the station.

The police department does not comment on pending litigation, Lt. William Hickey said. Chief of Staff Jess King said the same on behalf of the city administration.

Court records indicate Lopez pleaded guilty in March 2018 to counts of drug possession, tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 6 months to 23 months in prison.

Her legal team includes Brian Mildenberg, a Philadelphia-based attorney who is litigating several other local cases. He is representing Sean Williams, who is suing the city and police over being shocked with a stun gun last year in an incident that attracted international attention; and two students who accuse Solanco’s football coach of using racial slurs.