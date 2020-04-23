Pennsylvania’s Department of Health, like most other state agencies, hasn’t been responding to requests for public information through the Right to Know Law amid the COVID-19 outbreak, citing a “lack of bandwidth.”

But a key state lawmaker on Wednesday called on Health Secretary Rachel Levine and her department to resume handling information requests because they are at the forefront of the state’s handling of the pandemic.

“Pennsylvanians are nervous, upset and scared,” said Sen. Mike Regan, a Republican from York County who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Management Committee, told Levine at a hearing on Gov. Tom Wolf’s response to the crisis.

In an email after the hearing, he said the health department’s Right to Know office should reopen.

“I have heard from my constituents repeatedly that they want transparency and accountability during this pandemic,” Regan said. “It may not be able to function in a robust way due to the volume, but I believe it is important that they at least keep it open during this time and do their best to satisfy requests.”

Levine said it was her understanding agencies’ Right to Know Law offices were shut down when the Capitol closed last month under a disaster declaration. Department of Health attorneys are focused on the pandemic effort and “don’t have the bandwidth” to also oversee open records requests, she said.

Dan Egan, a spokesman for the Office of Administration, said all state agencies are accepting requests for information under the Right to Know Law. But those requests will not be processed until the offices reopen.

Levine said she would take up Regan’s request to reopen the health department’s office with the General Counsel’s office.