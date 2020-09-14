The Laurel Street Mennonite Church, located at 301 Laurel Street in Lancaster, will be holding an "evening of prayer and conversation" in their parking lot from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

On Sunday, a police shooting took place across the street from the church. Officers were dispatched at 4:15 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz was fatally shot after he chased the first responding officer down the sidewalk with a knife.

"Yesterday, we worshiped in our church parking lot with the theme of Holy Ground/Holy Spaces. Four hours later there was a shooting directly across the street and the holy ground of our parking lot became the staging area and command center for the police," Laurel Street Mennonite Church's Facebook post reads.

The church's goal is, "to pray for and brainstorm about ways we can assist our community to find holy ground in the midst of the trauma and tension."

People are welcomed to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to start the conversation.

