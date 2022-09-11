Latino presence in Lancaster city and county spans over seven decades

When Regina Ortiz Soto left Maunabo, Puerto Rico, in November 1952 to come to Lancaster County, she was looking to reunite with her husband, Sebastián Soto, who had been in the U.S. since 1950 working as a tomato picker.

“When we got here, we immediately realized there were no other Hispanics nearby,” Soto said.

It was an overwhelming experience, and Soto, now 97, had to learn to manage the challenges of adapting to a new culture, language and surroundings.

Sebastián Soto was among the first to arrive in Lancaster County as part of a wave of hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rican workers who immigrated to the U.S. during the 1940s and 1950s to work on American farms.

While Regina Soto stood out when she first arrived in Lancaster County, connections in particular between Mennonite and Hispanic communities helped to drive migration. Now Regina is surrounded by a bustling Hispanic community that has seen double digit percentage increases in every Census since 1980.

Today, more than 60,000 Lancaster County residents are Hispanic as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau – or about 11% of the county’s population – with about 23,000 calling Lancaster city home. As the county prepares to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 15, few alive now bear witness to those hard early years.

Here are a few of those stories.

‘Those were good times’

Soto recalls Lancaster County of nearly 70 years ago as a land of unparalleled opportunity – if you were willing to work hard.

“There were farmers waiting to find workers at the airport as soon as they arrived, and Sebastián happened to be chosen by a farmer named Paul Newcomer,” Regina Soto said.

Her husband was brought to Mount Joy where he picked tomatoes at Newcomer’s farm, but at the end of the harvest season he decided to stay in the county. With Newcomer’s help, he found work with Charles Meyers, who owned a farm and a small nursing home on Speedwell Road in Lititz.

While working for Meyers, Sebastián Soto sent for the rest of his family. First came Regina with her youngest daughter, Carmen, who was then 1. Two other children arrived later: Iraida at 11, and Sam when he was 7. A fourth child, Sebastian Jr., was born here.

“I had to find my way around and learned to experiment with the food items I could find at the only store in the area,” Regina Soto said. “We learned to cook and eat American food.”

The store she refers to is the former Bomberger’s Store at 664 W. Newport Road, which was demolished in 2011. It was a general store of sorts, where people could buy groceries, fabric and appliances.

The Bomberger family also owned a farm where Sebastián Soto went to work, harvesting tomatoes and other crops.

“The Puerto Ricans who came here during those years came here to work hard. Once a year after the end of the harvest there was a big celebration at Landisville Mennonite Church, and Puerto Rican workers and their families would come from all over the county,” Regina Soto said.

Soto said she learned how to prepare many of the local dishes from the Mennonite families she met during those gatherings.

“The Mennonites were so good to us and taught me how to make a lot of things,” Soto said.

When the Sotos decided to move from the Bomberger farm to a small house on Lexington Road in Lititz, the farm’s owner co-signed the bank loan for them.

“He signed for the $7,200 loan without hesitation so we could buy the house,” Soto said. “It was the first house we ever owned here.”

Five generations later, the Soto family still calls Lititz home. Sebastian Soto died in July 2002 at the age of 87. Regina Soto worked as a cook at Linden Hall, the oldest school for girls in the U.S., from where she retired in 1996 after 13 years of service.

“We were poor in Puerto Rico but came here and found the farmers weren’t rich either. They lived a humble life, but they were so good to us. Life was tough at times … still, those were good times,” Soto said.

‘We started to see more people like us’

Ramona Rivera Navedo says her father, Arcadio Méndez Rivera, who died in 2004, migrated from Puerto Rico in the late 1940s to work as a farm laborer. He worked on several farms in New Jersey and Maryland before he arrived at the Elmer P. Weaver farm in Lancaster in 1952 where he worked for three years.

MéndezRivera was among the Puerto Ricans who were exposed to the Mennonite denomination and adopted it as his own.

Rivera Navedo, 75, remembers a conversation she had with her late mother, Paula Rivera, who told her that life back at home in the southern city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, was hard.

“We didn’t have a lot of money and my dad found out that someone was recruiting people to work the farms in the U.S., so he decided to go,” Rivera Navedo said.

Paula Rivera stayed behind with the couple’s three children – Ramona, Heriberto, and Elena. Heriberto, who was a child with special needs, later became ill and died.

“By the time my father got a letter telling him about Heriberto, it was too late, and he didn’t make it to the burial,” Rivera Navedo said.

Her father, she said, decided it was better for the rest of the family to be with him, so Weaver lent Méndez Rivera the money to send for his wife and daughters.

“When we got here, we lived in an old chicken house at the Weaver’s property,” Rivera Navedo said.

After working in agriculture for seven years, Méndez Rivera saw the need to increase his earnings to better support his family, Rivera Navedo said, and went to work for Mount Airy Lumber Co. in New Providence.

Some years later, Méndez Rivera bought a house on Washington Street in the Old Town neighborhood in Lancaster city, where they lived for several years.

In the city, they found more Hispanic families.

“We started to see more people like us. We had been in the southern end of the county, and in school, for example, everyone was white except for me,” Rivera Navedo, who lives on Prince Street in Lancaster city, said.

Méndez Rivera later went to work at Buck Co., a foundry located in Quarryville, where he retired after 32 years.

‘We loved it’

Antonio Vázquez and wife, Antonia Borges Vega, were among the first Puerto Rican families to arrive in Lancaster County in the early 1950s. They came from the Puerto Rican town of Santa Isabel.

Like other Puerto Rican laborers, Antonio Vázquez left his family behind on the island and came to the U.S. to work on a farm. His wife followed later with two of the couple’s daughters – Judith, 3, and 9-month-old Enid. Their middle child, Raquel, stayed in Puerto Rico for some time but later joined the rest of the family.

“We lived in Elm with the Earl Graybill family for some time, and the Graybills really helped us embrace their culture,” Judith (Vázquez) Ramos said.

Most of the Hispanic families they met in Lancaster County lived with Mennonite farmers.

“There weren’t many Hispanic families, maybe five, but they were scattered all around the county,” Ramos, 72, said.

The Vázquez family eventually settled in a house on the 330 block of Green Street in Lancaster city.

“We loved growing up on Green Street,“ Ramos said. “There weren’t that many Hispanics, but it was a multiracial neighborhood and there were doctors, business owners, teachers, and other professionals among them. We loved it.”

Her parents, Ramos said, were grateful for the help they received from the communities of faith during those early years.

“They always appreciated the Mennonite and the Catholic congregations for their help and support,” Ramos said of her parents. “They taught us English at the Catholic church.”

Antonio Vázquez and his wife welcomed many migrants in their home until the newcomers found employment.

“They would keep people in their home until they found a place to live just to help them out,” Ramos, who lives in Lancaster Township, said.

Although there was always a desire to return to Puerto Rico, Lancaster County became their permanent home and the home of the next three generations of their family.

Antonio Vázquez worked in several Lancaster County foundries and for the Lancaster city street department, retiring in 1975. He died in June 1996. His wife worked in various factories and operated a neighborhood grocery store for seven years. She also worked at Suburban Cable in Lancaster, retiring in 1995 after 20 years of service. She died in July 2019.