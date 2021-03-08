When Ada Rivera arrived in Lancaster city in 1985, she was just a child.

At 9 years old, she left her native Puerto Rico with her mother and brother, eventually settling in the city’s southeast.

Finding a steady place to live proved challenging for the family.

“We moved from apartment to apartment and from rental houses everywhere,” Rivera said.

More than three decades later, the 45-year-old mother of four lives in West Hempfield Township with her husband, Victor, and two of their children.

The constant moving she experienced in her early years in Lancaster played a role in her decision to follow careers in banking and real estate.

On Monday, Rivera opened the doors of her own real estate brokerage, where she can continue to help people realize their dreams of becoming homeowners.

Home 1st Realty is headquartered in Suite 104 of the Spanish American Civic Association’s Plaza Centro Commercial Center at 910 S. Duke St.

Home 1st may be the first Latino-owned real estate brokerage in Lancaster County. “We have no knowledge or record” that indicates otherwise, said Tracy Matroni, of the Lancaster County Association of Realtors. And Carlos Graupera, CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association and SACA Development Corp., said he couldn’t recall another Latino-owned real estate office in southeast Lancaster, which has the greatest concentration of Latinos in Lancaster County.

“I’m very proud of our location in the southeast, and I chose that name because during my time working as an agent I would see people everywhere spending money on expensive cars, incurring a lot of credit card debt and having all kinds of financial problems but never looking at homeownership … so let’s fix that and get your home first,” Rivera said.

‘Cultural broker’

Rivera said she received $20,000 through the Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone to help finance her agency’s start-up costs.

“The city had a grant program available through the CRIZ authority, so I applied,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rivera looked for certain qualities in the individuals she considered for her team of three agents, which include Cito Ramos and his wife, Suki, both 28, and Gigi Burgos, 33. All are bilingual, although that was not a requirement for the job, she said.

“It helps because there’s a real need in this area for their skills,” Rivera said. “They help our clients see things in a different way, but most importantly they also care about making a difference in people’s lives.”

Although she works with clients of all backgrounds, one of Rivera’s main objectives is to capitalize her experience as a “cultural broker” in the real estate business.

“Buying a home can be challenging for anyone, especially first-time buyers,” Rivera said. “But for people with a language barrier or from a different culture, the process can be incredibly stressful because they struggle with completing key financial documents.”

Identifying ways to improve how services are provided so the homebuyers feel comfortable and know what they can expect from the buying process is a priority for Rivera.

“That is why I’m here, to offer a place with bilingual staff, knowledgeable agents who can connect and communicate with all the key players involved in the process of selling or buying a home,” she said.

One question Rivera said she is often asked these days is when is the best time to buy a home.

“I always say the best time to buy a home is when you are ready,” she said. “Everyone is in a different situation, and it is good to plan and prepare to take the big step to purchase a home so that you can get the best terms, programs, work on your budget and savings for emergencies.”

‘Best decision I’ve made’

A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Rivera got a job at a local Sovereign Bank branch as a part-time teller while taking classes at a business school.

“But it was like anything else; you keep working hard and putting effort into it, just taking one step at a time and you keep going,” she said.

Working as a mortgage originator for PNC Bank’s predecessor, Bank of Lancaster County, for 10 years cemented her interest in educating her clients about homeownership being the first step to building wealth. She later became director of the Lancaster Housing Opportunities Partnership’s homeownership program.

“My life experiences combined with all the work I did for those institutions really planted the seed in me, and my passion for helping others realize their dream just keeps growing,” Rivera said. “Now I can fit my experience as a banker, in mortgage lending, and housing counselor in my new role as principal broker.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced hundreds of thousands of small businesses around the country to close their doors, Rivera thought it was a good time to start her agency and seized the opportunity.

“It is still definitely a seller’s market as inventory remains low and as more individuals are looking into home buying. I believe the low interest rates are attractive to buyers and the increasing costs of rent is making more people interested in purchasing real estate,” Rivera said.

In fact, Rivera saw a 19.5% increase in the number of homes she sold in 2020 — 55 — compared to 2019 when she sold 46.

“Last year was my busiest year even though we are in a pandemic, and I believe it was a combination of the factors I mentioned. We are following safety precautions concerning COVID-19 and have been doing more virtual consultations as a result of it. Even so, the market is expected to remain a busy market,” Rivera said.

As an independent broker, Rivera said she will have the freedom to make decisions that are best for her business and expand her operations in an industry that is always evolving.

“There is a lot of work to be done in our community,” she said. “We will be able to adjust, adapt and make changes as necessary to better serve our community.”

When she reminisces about how her career has come full circle since getting into real estate, Rivera is quick to point out that running her own brokerage will be challenging every single day, but the reason she started her company resonates with her and the people who work with her.

“There is a great need for the work we do in this community and how we do it. This was the best decision I’ve made,” Rivera said.