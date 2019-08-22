CASA, a social service and advocacy organization for Latinos and immigrants, is expanding with the official opening at 1 p.m. today of its Lancaster branch at 318 S. Duke St.

Founded in Maryland in the mid-1980s, the membership-based organization has been providing services in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster, for about three years from a base in York.

The Duke Street location will allow CASA to expand its efforts and reach more people here, services manager Earvin Gonzalez said. Services include legal assistance, financial planning, job placement, education and training.

In addition, CASA advocates for the rights and welfare of Latino and immigrant communities.

CASA encourages membership, but it is not required to receive services.

CASA has been helping Lancaster resident Julia Hernandez, a Honduran native, with her citizenship application. The organization is “a blessing from God,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

CASA’s Lancaster office is not far from that of the Spanish American Civic Association, founded in the early 1970s to serve the city and county's Hispanic population. SACA’s activities include education, job training, health and social services and economic development.

The two organizations are familiar with each other, and both said they’d be interested in cooperating down the road.

CASA has reached out to an unrelated entity, the similarly named CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Lancaster County, to ensure any calls made in error to either organization can be redirected appropriately, Gonzalez said.