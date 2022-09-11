Hispanic and Latin American cultures will be on display in New Holland on Saturday during the 10th annual Latin American Festival. The festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Community Memorial Park, 400 E. Jackson St., two days after the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Presented by the Latin American Alliance, the free event features entertainment for all ages through concerts, arts, crafts, children’s activities, and Latin music and folkloric dance performances. Food will be available to purchase.

“Our purpose is to celebrate and share the diversity of Latin American culture,” said Jaime Zabala, president of the Latin American Alliance. “Each country of the Latin American brotherhood has its own unique customs and traditions, and we want to share them with the local community and those who come every year from outside our county lines to enjoy this event. It is a great family event.”

National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, celebrates and recognizes the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to American society and culture.

“There is no other local celebration like this one in reference to Hispanic Heritage Month, so we invite everyone to this family event,” Zabala said.

This is the second year the cross-cultural festival is being held in New Holland. The Alliance first brough the festivities to Binns Park in downtown Lancaster. In 2015, the event moved to Long’s Park in Lancaster city and to New Holland in 2021.

“We are very happy the festival was successful last year and are excited to have them back this year,” said Dick Fulcher, New Holland Borough manager. “It was very well received. In fact, many people who attended said to me personally that they really enjoyed themselves, that it was a very nice day and that it was great that New Holland welcomed them and allowed them to host this celebration here.”

The event is expected to draw about 10,000 people, according to Zabala.

“At the end of the day we want everyone to go home feeling they have enjoyed something new and good, and with a positive perspective of another culture … in the name of community building and diversity,” Zabala said.

According to the United States Census Bureau, people of Hispanic or Latino heritage make up 11.5% of Lancaster County’s total July 2021 estimated population of 553,652, up from 2010, when they made up 8.8% of that year’s total population of 519,445.

Among the 25 exhibitors at this year’s festival are 12 food vendors offering their specialties from various Latin American countries including Peru, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Mexico.

Activities for children from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. include a balloon artist, face-painting, magicians and clowns.

Festivities begin at noon with a parade of the Latin American and U.S. flags followed by several musical and dance performances.

For more information about the festival, follow the event on the Latin American Alliance Facebook page.