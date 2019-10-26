The Latin American Alliance is being recognized Saturday, Oct. 26, for its promotion of foreign language and Hispanic culture at schools in and around Lancaster.

The Lancaster nonprofit has given out tens of thousands of dollars in college scholarships and awards for local students. Today, it’s headed to State College to receive the Pennsylvania State Modern Language Association Merit Award at the association’s fall conference.

Among the alliance’s noteworthy initiatives is its La Senorita Hispanidad — Miss Hispanic — pageant featuring local college students vying for scholarships of up to $2,500. Miss Hispanic is publicly revealed during the Latin American Festival the organization puts on every fall.

Another program is its Spanish Literature Contest, which challenges high school students in Lancaster and Lebanon counties to write poems and short stories in Spanish.

“It is a great experience because the students are kind of liberated to share what they are feeling, what they are thinking,” alliance President Jaime Zabala said of the literature contest.

Winners and runner-ups each receive $200. Third-place winners get $150 and honorable mentions earn $100.

Judges, Zabala said, often shed tears while reading the students’ work.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It is very impressive,” Zabala said.

Five or six schools participated last year, Zabala said, but, thanks to a $5,000 grant from The Steinman Foundation, the program expanded to 10 schools this year.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that comprise Steinman Communications; those companies include LNP Media Group.

Megan Flinchbaugh, a Manheim Central High School language teacher, nominated the Latin American Alliance for the merit award.

“It’s important that language learners have the opportunity to experience language and culture beyond the classroom setting,” she said, “and the annual Latin American Festival and literature contest provide opportunities to do just that.”