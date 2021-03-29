Too busy enjoying the spring weather this weekend to get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles from this weekend to start your Monday.

After missing an entire season, spring athletes raring to go again

The last time there was a spring high school sports season in Pennsylvania, Lampeter-Strasburg’s baseball team reached the Class 5A state championship game.

The Pioneers won 24 games in 2019, including the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship.

To read more, click the link below.

Latest Pennsylvanian charged in Capitol attack led election protests in Lancaster County

A Lackawanna County man who organized a protest outside state House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s house in late December is the latest Pennsylvanian to be charged by the federal government for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

To read more, click the link below.

Following move from Lancaster to Neffsville, longtime employee buys Drums Etc.

Drums Etc., a musical instrument store that recently moved from Lancaster to Neffsville, has a new owner.

To read more, click the link below.

Lancaster County residents don't just want a county health department — they need one [editorial]

The COVID-19 pandemic has made some realities crystal clear: Equitable access to health care is imperative. The coordination of resources is essential in a health crisis. So, too, is factual, science-based information.

To read more, click the link below.

If eviction moratorium expires, Lancaster County's homeless shelters could face incoming wave of residents

The federal eviction moratorium that has helped people avoid entering Lancaster County’s homeless shelter system during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to expire at the end of the month.

To read more, click the link below.