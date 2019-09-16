Pennsylvania's latest case of measles was in a York doctor who was fully vaccinated against them, according to a social media post by WellSpan Health.

In an audio recording shared by the system, Dr. Jennifer McCabe of WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center said she had the recommended two shots of the MMR vaccine and blood tests, including a very recent one, repeatedly showed that she had presumed immunity to the disease.

"WellSpan and I followed all the CDC and Department of Health guidelines,"" she said. "My vaccinations didn’t prevent me from getting the measles, but it did lessen my symptoms and and likely made me less contagious to the community."

McCabe ended the recording by imploring people to "get vaccinated and educate yourself."

"If everyone gets vaccinated, the likehood that people like me would be exposed is very small," she said.

WellSpan spokesman Brett Marcy noted that measles is very contagious but dissipates within about two hours. The office remains open and WellSpan and the Department of Health have identified patients, staffers and others who may have been exposed and are reaching out to them, he said.

The CDC says measles symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus “and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes,” with the measles rash appearing three to five days after the first symptoms.

According to the CDC, measles patients can infect others even before they realize they have the disease. McCabe said she did not have symptoms while treating patients and has not left her home since the symptoms began.

Potential exposure times at WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, were as follows.

Monday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WellSpan recommends that anyone who was at or near the office during those times call its measles exposure Hotline toll free at 1-855-851-3641 as soon as possible to speak with a registered nurse.

This story will be updated.

If you are a WellSpan patient experiencing measles symptoms, or are concerned about a possible exposure at a WellSpan facility, please call the WellSpan Measles Exposure Hotline at 1-855-851-3641 rather than go to a care facility. — WellSpan Health (@WellSpan) September 15, 2019