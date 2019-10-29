Criminal charges related to a seventh person's accusations of sexual offenses against a Lancaster County doctor will be heard in court.

William Vollmar, 56, waived his preliminary hearing Monday, Oct. 28, on one county each of corruption of minors and indecent assault before Quarryville District Judge Stuart Mylin. That means the case moves on to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

The latest charges were filed earlier this month after a man told investigators that Vollmar touched him inappropriately during sports massages at Vollmar’s home and office from 2010 to 2018. The man said he was 17 in 2010.

Vollmar was first charged in April with touching a man's genitals at his Quarryville office during a March massage for a sports injury. He was subsequently charged in five other cases covering accusations dating to the late 1990s.

The state Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting Vollmar, said it plans to ask that all seven cases be consolidated into one.

A message left with Vollmar's attorney Tuesday seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Vollmar's medical license is under temporary suspension by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. He remains free on bail.

